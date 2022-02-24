Santa Clara County could drop mask mandate soon

The county has also kept the number of hospitalizations low and stable. The number of newly hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on Feb. 21 was 21, mirroring the rate prior to the omicron variant surge .

The county has reached the first two metrics and is on the cusp of meeting the third. Nearly 85% of all residents have completed their single- or two-shot vaccine series. The number of residents who have also received booster shots is on the rise, currently at 68%, she said.

To lift the requirement, Cody said the county needs to meet three metrics the county established in fall 2021 : a vaccination rate of the county's entire population of at least 80%; a low, stable hospitalization rate; and a seven-day rolling average of 550 new daily cases or fewer, sustained for seven consecutive days.

The county chose to keep its mask requirement in place last week, despite the state and other Bay Area counties, including San Mateo County, lifting the mandate for most indoor venues on Feb. 16. Santa Clara County decided it needed to reach established metrics before ending indoor masking. Leaders said they wanted to be sure they wouldn't face a spike in cases.

Once the mandate is lifted, Cody said the county will make a recommendation that people still wear masks, but they won't be required. Unmasking won't be universal. Residents must still be masked indoors at schools, hospitals and medical clinics, on public transportation and in certain crowded settings under a state order , she said.

But "we still live with a lot of unknowns. I'm encouraged that we are coming out of the surge," she said.

"Today, we had (a seven-day rolling average of) 555 cases. I anticipate we will be meeting the metric tomorrow," Cody said, noting that the numbers of cases have continued to decline steadily.

The county changed how it measures the hospitalization rate since the emergence of omicron. Now, data shows that a greater proportion of patients are found to have COVID-19 when they are hospitalized for other reasons and aren't being hospitalized due to the virus, Cody said.

Even after the masking mandate subsides, it will be largely up to residents to continue proactive safety measures to help prevent another surge and to stay well, officials have said. It remains to be seen whether the precautionary measures county leaders have reiterated continuously during the past two years have any lasting influence.

County leaders are still trying to determine how to stand down on their response to the pandemic while preserving an infrastructure of vaccination and testing programs in the event that BA.2 or another variant comes roaring back.

According to a World Health Organization weekly epidemiological update through Feb. 15, some countries have seen an increase in BA.2 cases in a short period of time. In South Africa, the prevalence rose from 27% on Feb. 4 to 86% by Feb. 11. In the United Kingdom, the prevalence of BA.2 increased six-fold from 2.2% to 12%, and in Denmark, it rose ​​from 20% in the last week of December to become the dominant variant — 66% of sequenced samples — by the third week of 2022. In the U.S. the prevalence has tripled from 1.2% on Jan. 29 to 3.6% on Feb. 5. Research hasn't yet determined whether BA.2 causes greater illness.

COVID-19 variants continue to be wild cards. So far, the county is currently experiencing the original omicron variant, BA.1, which spreads more rapidly but has been milder. Cases of the omicron subvariant BA.2 are present in Santa Clara County, which researchers say is 30% more contagious and might be resistant to therapeutic antibody treatment. So far it hasn't been surging, Cody said. She remained cautiously optimistic.

On Thursday, the county's seven-day rolling average dropped to 501, the first day the rate fell below the 550-mark since public health leaders changed the criteria for updating the indoor mask mandate. If the average continues to fall at or below 550 for the next seven days, the masking requirement would be lifted starting Wednesday, March 2, according to a county press release.

During Santa Clara County's home rapid-antigen-test giveaways on Feb. 9 and 10, the county ran out at the Los Altos Library location in 35 minutes. The event was supposed to last four hours. Staff doubled the number of kits at the next giveaway event in Cupertino, but they were all snapped up within 90 minutes, Santa Clara County Executive Jeff Smith told the committee.

There are some signs that many residents aren't suddenly discarding their masks. While San Mateo County lifted the mandate on Feb. 16, a clerk at the Menlo Park Safeway reported this week that few customers were coming in unmasked.

Santa Clara County could drop mask mandate soon

Dr. Sara Cody says county has met 2 key metrics and now needs to sustain a third one for 7 consecutive days