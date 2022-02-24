Bay Area legislators back sanctions on Russia after Ukraine invasion

With the Russian Federation launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Anna Eshoo on Thursday denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin and backed the new package of sanctions that the United States government and its allies have announced against Russia.

Eshoo, a Democrat, said in a statement that she is "praying for the brave people of Ukraine as their country suffers Russia's military assault."

"We know Vladimir Putin is an enemy of democracy and he has revealed his purposeful pursuit of his authoritarian ambitions," Eshoo said. "I fully support the U.S. and our allies to inflict tough sanctions to make clear to Mr. Putin and autocrats throughout the world that attacks on free and sovereign countries will be met with severe consequences."

Eshoo issued the statement on Thursday morning as Russian soldiers were battling Ukrainian troops throughout Ukraine and closing on the capital city of Kyiv and as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a new package of sanctions against Russia. These include freezing Russian assets in the United States, imposing sanctions on four major Russian banks and cutting off exports of technology to Russia. The United States is also expanding the list of Russian elites and their families on the sanctions list.

"These are people who personally gain from the Kremlin's policies and they should share in the pain," Biden said in a Thursday morning address.