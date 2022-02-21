News

Avalon Yoga International closes after nearly 40 years on Cal. Ave.

Owner: Cost of extended lease was too high

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Avalon Yoga International at 370 California Ave. has closed after nearly 40 years in business. Embarcadero Media file photo.

A nearly 40-year-old yoga studio on California Avenue has closed due to the rising cost of a new lease, leaving yet another vacant space in the business district. Avalon Yoga International, which was located at 370 California Ave., was popular for its variety of yoga classes that attracted students and instructors alike.

Barbara Wilcox, a yoga instructor who practiced at Avalon, said she was stunned when the studio canceled her class on Feb. 11 and then closed. She also found the website had been taken down.

"It's devastating for Palo Alto. Now, more than at any other time, we need businesses that support health and Avalon Yoga has been doing that for about 40 years," she said.

She credited the yoga studio with offering quality teachers and many varieties of yoga, she said.

"It's brutal that this should happen just as mandates (for COVID-19) are lifting. It's a legacy business," she said.

Owner Steve Farmer drew people from all walks of life, Wilcox said. He hired only the best teachers and his prices were fair.

"He's trained hundreds of teachers. I hope he can reopen elsewhere. He does have loyal customers who support him," she said.

Farmer declined to comment beyond saying that the cost of an extended lease was too high and the future of California Avenue has gotten worse.

Comments

Joseph E. Davis
Registered user
Woodside: Emerald Hills
1 hour ago
Joseph E. Davis, Woodside: Emerald Hills
Registered user
1 hour ago

No need to worry! Under the caring and watchful eyes of our supervisors, we will all be riding bicycles and enjoying European-style living in our closed streets. There will be innumerable cafes and restaurants to replace legacy businesses. After all, only cafes and restaurants matter any more, that is clear.

