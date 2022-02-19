News

Menlo Park: Traffic stop leads to arrests for drugs, weapons

Search warrant leads police to grow house where they seize 20 pounds of marijuana

by Bay City News Service

A traffic stop in Menlo Park on Friday ultimately led to the arrest of three men in connection with various crimes.

A 67-year-old Menlo Park resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of cocaine base for sale, having a place to sell or furnish a controlled substance, transporting controlled substances for sale, possessing a controlled substance in concert with possessing a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and being in illegal possession of a firearm, according to a Menlo Park Police Department press release.

A 71-year-old East Palo Alto resident was cited and released on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 33-year-old Menlo Park resident was cited and released on suspicion of child abuse.

On Friday at 7:41 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a code infraction.

During the stop, the driver, identified as the East Palo Alto resident, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The passenger, identified as the 67-year-old man, was found to be in possession of a large amount of heroin and cocaine base and other items associated with the sale and use of narcotics, police said.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant for the 67-year-old man's residence in Menlo Park and during the search located firearms, heroin and items used in the manufacturing of cocaine base.

Two other structures were located on the property.

Police said one of the structures was being used as a grow house for marijuana, and the other was being used to weigh and package dried marijuana.

Police seized approximately 20 pounds of loose and packaged dried marijuana.

Police said the marijuana was later determined to belong to the 33-year-old man, who was located smoking marijuana while with a juvenile child, police said. He was detained on suspicion of child abuse and was cited and released pending a case review by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, police said.

The child was put into the care of family.

Editor's note: The Almanac's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

