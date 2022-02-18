Community briefs: COVID testing in EPA, Presidents Day closures, Portola Valley Town Hall reopens

The town hall has been closed since December when the omicron surge hit.

Local students are Presidential Scholars candidates

Students from local schools are candidates for the Presidential Scholars program this year.

The candidates include Menlo-Atherton High School students Maia L. Goel, Audrey Ha and Katherine Spivakovsky; Menlo School students Grace J. Tang, Emily K. Han and Eric V. Young; and Woodside Priory School student Abigail E. Milne.

Students are recognized for either their academic achievement or for their accomplishment in either the field of Visual and Performing Arts or Career Technical Education.

Each year over 5,000 students nationally are identified as candidates for the component of the program that focuses on academic achievement.

The full list of candidates can be viewed here.

Woodside spring musical Freaky Friday running March 11-20

Woodside High School will present "Freaky Friday" as its spring musical from March 11 to 20.

There will be reserved seats with social distancing.

The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. on Sundays at Woodside High School Performing Arts Center, 199 Churchill Ave. in Woodside.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for Woodside High students and staff.

Tickets are for sale online only here.

Presidents Day closures

The Menlo Park and Portola Valley's administrative offices and libraries will be closed for the federal holiday on Feb. 21.

Community Emergency Response Team offers free training

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District's Community Emergency Response Team is offering free training sessions on disaster preparedness.

The classes will go over response skills, including fire safety, first aid training, and light search and rescue, as well as tips on team organization.

Training sessions will be held in East Palo Alto on Feb. 26, March 12 and March 26, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To register, go here.

Menlo Park commission and committee vacancies

The city is looking to fill several vacancies on its advisory commissions and one committee.

These groups are powered by community members and offer residents a way to shape plans and policies brought forward to the City Council. There are openings on the complete streets, environmental quality, housing, library, parks and recreation, and the planning commissions. The finance and audit committee also has two openings.

Residents can apply here. Candidates must be over 18 years old to apply. The deadline is 5 p.m. on April 13.

Atherton recycling event

The town of Atherton will host its annual recycling event on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Ave. in Atherton.

Residents can drop off e-waste and paper for shredding. The town will also be giving away one cubic yard of compost for free. Bring shovels, gloves and containers for the compost. Proof of residency is required.

The town will be following all COVID-19 rules set by the county health officer at the time of the event.

Anyone with questions about allowable items can email City Clerk Anthony Suber at [email protected]

Atherton mayor's office hours

Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia is holding weekly office hours on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Atherton City Hall Conference Room 1011, which is located on the first floor near the Postal Service center.

There is no need to check-in with the front desk as doors remain unlocked during the lunch hour from noon to 1 p.m.

If you have questions, contact the administration department at (650) 752-0500.

PV Donuts

Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes attended the first "PV Donuts" meeting this week, hosted by Alyson and Jim Illich on their back deck, according to a town newsletter. The point of the PV Donuts events are for small group get-togethers with a council member and a host who invites about a half-dozen friends and neighbors to a 30-minute or hour long conversation on whatever topics the group wishes.

A dozen or so neighbors attended and talked about housing, fire safety, electric undergrounding, the town, the state, volunteering, changing town demographics, and other topics.

If you would like to host the mayor or another council member for your own PV Donuts, or find out more about the program, email [email protected]