ArtLift grants seek proposals for temporary art that promotes connection

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 18, 2022, 9:06 am
"New Garden" by Abi Mustapha was a temporary mural funded by a previous ArtLift microgrant in summer 2021. Courtesy Palo Alto Public Art Program.

The Palo Alto Public Art Program is once again looking to give the community a lift, creatively speaking, by offering a new round of ArtLift microgrants. The program invites artists and creatives — individuals or groups — to apply for 10 $4,000 microgrants to fund temporary art projects. ArtLift is part of the city of Palo Alto's Uplift Local program to help foster a sense of connection and community to counter the isolation of the pandemic.

“Trees of Gratitude in Old Palo Alto: Lunar New Year Celebration” was Palo Alto's first ArtLift microgrant-funded project in spring 2021. The project, installed in spring 2021, consisted of wishes written on cards strung up on two trees located at the corner of Bryant Street and Lowell Avenue. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Proposed projects should encourage "play, community connectedness and shared experiences, resiliency, empathy, vibrancy, and recovery," according to a press release from the Palo Alto Public Art Program. Previous ArtLift-funded projects have included a variety of murals, interactive sculptures and installations throughout Palo Alto.

The proposed projects would last a maximum of six months and would be created for Palo Alto locations. All projects should be free and accessible to the public.

The grants are open to both visual and performing arts, including temporary art works or installations in downtown Palo Alto or in Palo Alto neighborhoods or a series of scheduled or pop-up performances.

The deadline to apply is March 31. For more information, visit cpapublicart.slideroom.com.

