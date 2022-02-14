The personal and political come together in two plays at The Pear

The Pear Theatre continues its season of "Pear pairings" with productions of "The Mountaintop" and "Sunset Baby" to mark Black History Month.

"Pear pairings," presented in celebration of the company's 20th anniversary, offer two plays in repertory, featuring one show that's new to the company and revisiting a show from one of the company's past seasons.

"The Mountaintop" and "Sunset Baby" "explore two sides of what it means to be an activist this Black History Month," according to the company's website.

"The Mountaintop" by Katori Hall, which runs through Feb. 19, offers a reimagination of events on the last night in the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., taking a more personal look at the civil rights leader. The show was previously staged by The Pear in 2016.

Dominique Morisseau's "Sunset Baby," which runs through Feb. 20, tells of a former Black revolutionary and political prisoner who is desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter. The company is also offering a streaming option for "Sunset Baby."