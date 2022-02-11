Shooting injures man at Stanford Shopping Center parking lot

The man, who is in his 20s, and his girlfriend had just returned to their parked vehicle on the east side of the shopping center. As he was getting into the car, a person approached him and fired two shots. One struck him in his hand, and the other struck him in his foot. The suspect then fled the scene, they told police.

Police hadn't received any other calls from the community about shots being fired or any sort of suspicious circumstance in the parking lot, the department said. Officers responded to the scene and met with the man and the woman. Police found an expended casing from a .40-caliber handgun at the scene and will be processing it for evidence, they said.

The man's girlfriend drove him to a hospital and called the Police Department's emergency dispatch center, police said in a statement released on Friday morning. She told a dispatcher that the man had recently been shot in the parking lot of the Stanford Shopping Center at 180 El Camino Real.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in a parking lot at the mall, police initially said. The man's injuries were not life threatening, and the shooter fled in a car.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Police said they have reviewed preliminary surveillance video from the scene but have not located footage of the incident. If additional footage is found and the images would help identify the shooter or the suspect car, police will release it to the community, they said.

The witness described the shooter as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a slim build. There is no description of the BMW driver.

Police found a witness at the scene. The individual hadn't called the police to report what they had seen. The person said they saw the shooter run up to the man after getting out of the back seat of a white BMW. The shooter ran back to the BMW and got into the back seat after firing the gun. The vehicle fled east through the parking lot.

Shooting injures man at Stanford Shopping Center parking lot

Suspect flees from scene in car