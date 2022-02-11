Menlo Park disbands housing plan's community outreach committee

Current and former members said that other issues stemmed from unequal representation across the city's five districts and feelings of being disrespected by City Council and city staff members.

Nehezi Ollarvia, former vice chair of the committee who resigned, told The Almanac at the time that she felt the group's sole purpose was to "be a hype man" for the city.

The group would not provide input on policy, City Council member Drew Combs previously told The Almanac. This limitation proved to be one of the many grievances committee members soon raised about CEOC.

Since May 2021, CEOC – a 14-member group made up of residents from the city's five districts – was tasked to do outreach to local residents, raise awareness about community meetings and encourage people to participate in the city's process for updating the 2023-2031 Housing Element, a blueprint of the city's future housing goals that's mandated by the state. Part of the update also includes a safety and environmental justice component.

Menlo Park City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to disband the housing plan's Community Engagement and Outreach Committee (CEOC) and enlist a community-based organization to take over the group's work, after several members resigned in frustration due to the limited scope and other dysfunctions of the committee.

Staff will also amend a contract with M-Group, a third-party city planning agency, to include a community-based organization that will work with previous members of the disbanded outreach committee as well as any community members interested in participating in the Housing Element update process, "particularly from District 1."

"It's not that any one area of the city is getting more attention than the other," Taylor said. "The fact is, the environmental justice piece was a priority in this area. And so without anybody participating in it, it makes it difficult to actually get the input that's needed."

Taylor clarified that outreach efforts will be citywide, and that an emphasis was placed on District 1 after two resident-members left the outreach committee. In addition, Nash and Taylor stated that outreach to District 1 was crucial as the city approaches the environmental justice and safety component of the Housing Plan.

"I'm supposed to sit here and rationalize to my constituents that we're going to do this extensive, sort of bespoke outreach to residents into a part of the city that see no impact, while they're being completely ignored?" Combs asked.

Combs added that he couldn't back such an effort while a developer wants to fast-track a 80-unit project in the Suburban Park neighborhood as soon as the zoning is updated through the Housing Element and yet the city hasn't conducted outreach to the impacted residents.

"I'm not objecting to what my colleagues are proposing," Mueller said. "The thing that just confuses me is: What was the logic around no outreach for the rest of the city?"

In particular, Mueller and Combs said they were concerned that Mayor Betsy Nash and council member Cecilia Taylor planned to use the community-based organization to conduct significant outreach efforts for District 1 – an area that includes the Belle Haven neighborhood and has the highest population of low-income and Latino residents – while neglecting other districts. The council members pointed out that District 1 won't see any new homes as part of the Housing Element, while neglecting other districts.

But even as that was anticipated, the Tuesday vote didn't come before council members Ray Mueller and Combs delivered exasperated remarks about the direction of public outreach.

The council recently mulled over the idea of dissolving CEOC or shrinking its size and supported the idea of hiring a community-based organization to take over the group's outreach work.

Menlo Park disbands housing plan's community outreach committee

City will search for community-based organization to help with public outreach