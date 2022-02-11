News

Community briefs: Menlo Park provides update to housing plans, Joint Venture Silicon Valley hosts conference

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 11, 2022, 9:58 am
Menlo Park holds Housing Element community meeting

The city of Menlo Park will provide an update to its housing plans for the 2023-31 Housing Element on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The meeting will go over land use strategies and present potential options for housing sites to meet the city's goals.

Community members are encouraged to participate. Spanish translation will be available. To join the Zoom conference, go to menlopark.org.

Joint Venture Silicon Valley hosts State of the Valley conference

Joint Venture Silicon Valley will host its annual State of the Valley conference at 9 a.m.

on Feb. 18, during which Bay Area business leaders, public officials, journalists and community members discuss Silicon Valley's economic health.

The event includes a panel that will discuss Joint Venture's annual Silicon Valley Index, a data-driven analysis report of the region's economy. The report will be released on Feb. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

The conference will be held at Stanford University's Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.

Members of the public can view the event online. Tickets for the virtual viewing costs $35, and may be purchased online at eventbrite.com. Learn more about Joint Venture at jointventure.org.

