News

San Mateo County putting $10M toward helping small businesses, individuals impacted by pandemic

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 10, 2022, 10:09 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

San Mateo County staff found that childcare has been expensive and difficult to access, especially for infants and toddlers, so supervisors allocated almost $4.7 million for childcare providers. File photo by Michelle Le.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 8, allocated about $10 million of federal funding to help local businesses and individuals most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding will go towards family childcare providers, children's summer programs, housing programs, small businesses, job development and infrastructure.

County staff chose those focus areas based on the needs of county residents.

Assistant County Manager Peggy Jensen, who presented some of the funding recommendations to the board, said that county staff surveyed communities before proposing a funding plan.

"The priorities that had been identified at the first part of the pandemic -- housing, childcare, access to food, job development -- remain the highest priorities to our communities most in need," Jensen said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

For example, county staff found that childcare has been expensive and difficult to access, especially for infants and toddlers.

The county allocated almost $4.7 million for childcare providers, which would help them expand their capacity and extend the length of summer programs.

Jensen said the county could open the childcare grant program as soon as next week.

"We've been in touch with all the providers of summer programs and they're in the process of planning and organizing everything for the summer right now," Jensen said. "So if they're going to expand to serve more children they need to know quickly."

Several members of the public, including childcare providers and advocates, called in to Tuesday's meeting to express support for the county's funding plan.

Another $2.8 million will go toward supporting vulnerable residents and housing programs. Some $1.5 million will go toward infrastructure efforts at North Fair Oaks and along the coast, and $1 million will help support small businesses with workforce development, certifications and increasing accessibility for people with disabilities.

Throughout the pandemic, the county has supported small businesses through its grant programs but Jensen said that money was not the only thing that helped. Receiving advice and coaching support also helped businesses expand their expertise.

"Maybe they bought a computer, but then they got some classes on how to use that computer or maybe they were interested in building a website and they got assistance building that website," Jensen said.

To provide ongoing support to small businesses, the county helped fund a new economic advancement center in South San Francisco that will open at the end of February.

Nell Selander, South San Francisco's director of economic and community development, described the center as a "one-stop shop to address economic insecurity." Two community nonprofits, the Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center and JobTrain, will provide services at the center.

County in 'good financial standing'

Money for these programs comes from the remainder of the $74 million in funding the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act last May. The county expects to receive another $74 million this May.

The county also received almost $1 million in state funding through the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. On Tuesday, supervisors authorized the county to administer this program.

Overall, the county remains in "good financial standing", according to County Manager Mike Callagy, who provided a budget update to the board.

"The current revenue and expenditure trends track closely with the budget adopted by this board," Callagy said. "On the revenue side, both the county sales tax and property tax are coming in slightly higher than anticipated."

Due to job vacancies, the county also saved money that would have been used to pay staff.

"We are, like everyone else in the labor market, experiencing some difficulty in finding applicants who want to jump back in to the market," Callagy said.

"We've got lots of job openings and I encourage those who are seeking jobs to think about a career with the county," he said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

San Mateo County putting $10M toward helping small businesses, individuals impacted by pandemic

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 10, 2022, 10:09 am

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 8, allocated about $10 million of federal funding to help local businesses and individuals most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding will go towards family childcare providers, children's summer programs, housing programs, small businesses, job development and infrastructure.

County staff chose those focus areas based on the needs of county residents.

Assistant County Manager Peggy Jensen, who presented some of the funding recommendations to the board, said that county staff surveyed communities before proposing a funding plan.

"The priorities that had been identified at the first part of the pandemic -- housing, childcare, access to food, job development -- remain the highest priorities to our communities most in need," Jensen said.

For example, county staff found that childcare has been expensive and difficult to access, especially for infants and toddlers.

The county allocated almost $4.7 million for childcare providers, which would help them expand their capacity and extend the length of summer programs.

Jensen said the county could open the childcare grant program as soon as next week.

"We've been in touch with all the providers of summer programs and they're in the process of planning and organizing everything for the summer right now," Jensen said. "So if they're going to expand to serve more children they need to know quickly."

Several members of the public, including childcare providers and advocates, called in to Tuesday's meeting to express support for the county's funding plan.

Another $2.8 million will go toward supporting vulnerable residents and housing programs. Some $1.5 million will go toward infrastructure efforts at North Fair Oaks and along the coast, and $1 million will help support small businesses with workforce development, certifications and increasing accessibility for people with disabilities.

Throughout the pandemic, the county has supported small businesses through its grant programs but Jensen said that money was not the only thing that helped. Receiving advice and coaching support also helped businesses expand their expertise.

"Maybe they bought a computer, but then they got some classes on how to use that computer or maybe they were interested in building a website and they got assistance building that website," Jensen said.

To provide ongoing support to small businesses, the county helped fund a new economic advancement center in South San Francisco that will open at the end of February.

Nell Selander, South San Francisco's director of economic and community development, described the center as a "one-stop shop to address economic insecurity." Two community nonprofits, the Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center and JobTrain, will provide services at the center.

Money for these programs comes from the remainder of the $74 million in funding the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act last May. The county expects to receive another $74 million this May.

The county also received almost $1 million in state funding through the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. On Tuesday, supervisors authorized the county to administer this program.

Overall, the county remains in "good financial standing", according to County Manager Mike Callagy, who provided a budget update to the board.

"The current revenue and expenditure trends track closely with the budget adopted by this board," Callagy said. "On the revenue side, both the county sales tax and property tax are coming in slightly higher than anticipated."

Due to job vacancies, the county also saved money that would have been used to pay staff.

"We are, like everyone else in the labor market, experiencing some difficulty in finding applicants who want to jump back in to the market," Callagy said.

"We've got lots of job openings and I encourage those who are seeking jobs to think about a career with the county," he said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.