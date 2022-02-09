Menlo Park floats option to take over Burgess Park and new community center pools

Since 2006, Menlo Park outsourced the management and program offerings of Burgess Park and Belle Haven community pools to a private operator -- Team Sheeper Inc.
But with the contract now set to expire and the Menlo Park Community Campus aquatics center to open in 2023, the City Council is eyeing the option to take over management of the public pools.
Council member Drew Combs proposed the idea during a City Council meeting Tuesday, saying it could help avoid issues that may come from working with a third party.
"I just think that some of the concerns that have been expressed are probably going to recur with any vendor," Combs said. "And so one way to at least possibly address them is to look at the option of the city running it."
The City Council voted 3-1 to end the contract with Team Sheeper on Aug. 23, 2023 or until the new Belle Haven community center opens around summer 2023. Council member Cecilia Taylor voted no and council member Ray Mueller recused himself from voting to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest. (His son had a summer job at the pool.)
In a second vote, the council unanimously agreed on three directions to the staff: conduct public outreach about the pools, issue a Request for Proposals in fall 2022 -- opening the city to bids from aquatic operators -- and explore the option of "in-house management."
In the past, contracting services to Team Sheeper came with some hurdles -- for both parties -- as well as some concerns from local residents about public access to the pools.
The business of pool operations can be a costly yet low-profit venture. In 2018, a staff report showed that maintenance of the pools cost the city $27,900 a month.
When the city asked Team Sheeper to assume more operational and financial burdens, Tim Sheeper, owner of the pool services company, approached the city in 2017 to renegotiate contract terms.
Sheeper was struggling to turn a profit while maintaining the pool with year-round staff members. He previously told the Almanac that he keeps the company afloat by offering a variety of programs and keeping a versatile staff.
Another concern came from residents, regarding pool accessibility. Despite extensive operating hours, some residents felt the pools weren't as available to the public because they were often reserved for athletic teams or that the price to use the pools was too high.
"There's people that have contacted me that they don't actually swim because of the hours or the pricing," Vice Mayor Jen Wolosin said in the meeting.
But Wolosin acknowledged Team Sheeper for maintaining city pools and their programs throughout the pandemic and was supportive of extending the contract for another year.
"Sheeper has carried it through this pandemic, which is pretty amazing, so I am supportive of renewing (the contract), '' she said.
Sheeper can respond to the Request for Proposals if the company wants to continue running the pools after the contract expires.
Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
13 hours ago
I hope the City will strongly consider renewing the contract with Sheeper or with another private company. Local government is typically not very good at managing programs themselves. They do not have the expertise, flexibility, focus, time or motivation. It's ok for the outside company to mix public access and private sports teams usage. It's necessary for the economics and good for the community. Thank you, Tim Sheeper, for all your work and devotion.
Menlo Park: Downtown
12 hours ago
The City considered operating the pool itself or getting proposals from other operators when it opened in 2006 and again in 2011. What they discovered was that there are no other qualified operators and City staff is not capable of providing Tim Sheeper's programs. To provide new staff with the required capabilities is enormously expensive, if you can find them. Far beyond what Sheeper charges. I have been a year round masters swimmer with Tim for 25 years and have seen the incredible wealth of programs he offers everyone. The City will be far ahead financially and in program quality if it can work out operational problems with Tim Sheeper.
Menlo Park: The Willows
12 hours ago
The City spent public funds to renovate its aquatic center. The intention was not to provide a profit center for a private company. It's past time to cut Team Sheeper loose and give our facilities back to the residents of Menlo Park.
Menlo Park: University Heights
12 hours ago
As a long time user of Burgess pool for lap swimming, I'm stunned. I think Team Sheeper is doing an outstanding job maintaining the pool and also providing access to the public. I doubt the city is able to provide the access and programs that Team Sheeper provides.
Menlo Park: The Willows
11 hours ago
I want to state my support for Team Sheeper. Having Burgess Park Pool is an asset to Menlo Park but it would not be if the pool was not properly maintained or staffed, and there were not a variety of programs to hit various age groups/interests. No government staff would be as responsive and/or offer as much as Team Sheeper for even close to the same cost. The cost is very reasonable ($6/visit or $65 for a monthly membership).
Further, it is a fact of life that there is tremendous demand for pool time from numerous competing groups (swim teams, water polo, swim lessons, independent swimming, masters swimming, kids play time, water aerobics, summer camps, etc). Try going to Stanford or any other pool and see what the demand/availability is. Given the demand, there is going to be friction about who uses the pool and when. I think Sheeper is striking a healthy balance.
At this point, thousands of kids have been taught to swim at the pool, it is one of the most vibrant parts of Menlo Park, and greatly contributes to the sense of community. Do not try to fix what is already working. Let's hope Sheeper can keep doing what he has been so successfully.
Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
11 hours ago
I am certain that the City Council should renew the contract with Sheeper. It could consider another private company, but history shows that there are no other qualified operators available. Menlo Park proved over many years that it was not good at managing pools and programs. Menlo Park needs Sheeper to have the expertise, flexibility, focus, time, and commitment to manage and succeed with the pools and all of the programs all together. These talents are necessary for the economics and good of Menlo Park.
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
11 hours ago
Most local cities run their own aquatics facilities, and Menlo Park did not prove it could not manage pools. The challenge was trying to maintain a decrepit post-WWII facility that was replaced using funds from Measure T -- our tax dollars. The brand new facility was handed over, for free, to Tim Sheeper. Kind of like having a rich relative pay all the capital costs for starting a business, except we, the residents, were that rich relative.
Tim is a nice guy and apparently an inspiring coach. This is not a knock on him. His fans are extremely devoted, and I'm not surprised that they are already showing up here in droves to praise him. However, the rest of us get the leftovers -- the time and space that Team Sheeper doesn't need or want. Although my family lives within walking distance of the pool, we haven't been there since Sheeper took over operations because we don't feel welcome at the private club.
I don't usually agree with Steve Schmidt, but he nailed it.
Menlo Park: The Willows
9 hours ago
Yes, @frozen MP property owners passed a bond measure that included a new swim pool at Burgess. Nowhere was there a plan to hand it over to a private operator without competitive bidding. The decision occurred during a city council meeting when Tim Sheeper coincidently "happened" to be in the audience. Political theatre at its worst. Motion, second and passed. It is a public facility and should be available to the public, not private clients or members of Team Sheeper. It is irresponsible that the City has not been allowed to see Mr. Sheeper's financial records, and is being pressured to renew his contract because he claims he can barely make a profit. Is Mr. Sheeper's contract running the Palo Alto public pool is also a drain on his wallet?
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
6 hours ago
Our city will NEVER be the right operator of the pool. as an entity they can barely keep our city running. and the last thing we need is another 30+ employees on the pension system.....horrible idea.
Roy Thiele-Sardina
Menlo Park: other
5 hours ago
There's a lot Roy and I don't agree on, but he's spot on in this case.