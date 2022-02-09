Menlo Park floats option to take over Burgess Park and new community center pools

The City Council voted 3-1 to end the contract with Team Sheeper on Aug. 23, 2023 or until the new Belle Haven community center opens around summer 2023. Council member Cecilia Taylor voted no and council member Ray Mueller recused himself from voting to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest. (His son had a summer job at the pool.)

"I just think that some of the concerns that have been expressed are probably going to recur with any vendor," Combs said. "And so one way to at least possibly address them is to look at the option of the city running it."

Council member Drew Combs proposed the idea during a City Council meeting Tuesday, saying it could help avoid issues that may come from working with a third party.

But with the contract now set to expire and the Menlo Park Community Campus aquatics center to open in 2023, the City Council is eyeing the option to take over management of the public pools.

Sheeper can respond to the Request for Proposals if the company wants to continue running the pools after the contract expires.

"Sheeper has carried it through this pandemic, which is pretty amazing, so I am supportive of renewing (the contract), '' she said.

But Wolosin acknowledged Team Sheeper for maintaining city pools and their programs throughout the pandemic and was supportive of extending the contract for another year.

"There's people that have contacted me that they don't actually swim because of the hours or the pricing," Vice Mayor Jen Wolosin said in the meeting.

Another concern came from residents, regarding pool accessibility. Despite extensive operating hours, some residents felt the pools weren't as available to the public because they were often reserved for athletic teams or that the price to use the pools was too high.

Sheeper was struggling to turn a profit while maintaining the pool with year-round staff members. He previously told the Almanac that he keeps the company afloat by offering a variety of programs and keeping a versatile staff.

When the city asked Team Sheeper to assume more operational and financial burdens, Tim Sheeper, owner of the pool services company, approached the city in 2017 to renegotiate contract terms.

The business of pool operations can be a costly yet low-profit venture. In 2018, a staff report showed that maintenance of the pools cost the city $27,900 a month.

In the past, contracting services to Team Sheeper came with some hurdles -- for both parties -- as well as some concerns from local residents about public access to the pools.

In a second vote, the council unanimously agreed on three directions to the staff: conduct public outreach about the pools, issue a Request for Proposals in fall 2022 -- opening the city to bids from aquatic operators -- and explore the option of "in-house management."

Menlo Park floats option to take over Burgess Park and new community center pools

City contract with Team Sheeper Inc. set to expire Aug. 23, 2023