Suspect who stole car in San Mateo with child, grandmother inside arrested for kidnapping

A man was arrested on kidnapping charges Thursday after police said he stole a car with a child and grandmother inside.

It happened late Thursday morning. That is when police, at 10:43 a.m., responded to the area of Palm and 9th avenues for a report of a kidnapping. Once on scene, officers contacted a woman whose vehicle was stolen after she parked it in the 200 block of 4th Avenue. Police said her 1-year-old daughter and the woman's mother were in the parked car when it was stolen.

It was determined during the investigation that the woman left her parked vehicle with the keys in the ignition. With her mother and infant daughter still in the vehicle, the woman and her husband went to a nearby store. Shortly after entering the store, the woman's mother called her to say that someone stole the vehicle.

The woman ran out of the store and after her vehicle, police said, locating it in the 800 block of B Street. Her mother and daughter were safe.

The woman's mother identified a man who was walking away from the immediate area as the suspect. Officers located him nearby and arrested him.