Arts

Taye Diggs and Shane W. Evans share new children's book in online talk

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 4, 2022, 10:14 am 0
Taye Diggs may be best known for a wide-ranging acting career, with credits that include the film "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," TV's "Private Practice" and turns on the stage from "Wicked" to "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" to theatrical and film versions of the musicals "Chicago" and "Rent" — in fact, Diggs was in the original Broadway cast of "Rent."

Author Taye Diggs, left, and illustrator Shane W. Evans discuss their new children's book in an online talk hosted by Kepler's. Courtesy Kepler's Books.

But Diggs is also a children's author, collaborating with illustrator Shane W. Evans on a series of picture books that celebrate self-acceptance.

Kepler's Books presents a virtual conversation with Diggs and Evans on Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. to discuss the duo's newest book, "Why?"

The book, published on Feb. 1, explores racial injustice from a child's perspective.

According to publisher MacMillan's description, "'Why?' distills the conversations many children and adults are having about race, injustice, and anger in communities throughout our country, and gives them context that young readers can connect with."

Diggs and Evans have also collaborated on the books "Chocolate Me!", "Mixed Me!", "My Friend!" and "I Love You More Than …".

For more information, visit keplers.org.

