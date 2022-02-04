San Mateo County's new partner to provide up to 2K COVID-19 tests daily at event center

San Mateo County is partnering with health care provider Carbon Health to provide up to 2,000 COVID-19 tests at the San Mateo County Event Center each day.

Carbon Health will provide PCR tests at the Event Center starting Tuesday, Feb. 1. Walk-ups are allowed or people can register online here.

Testing through Carbon Health will be available Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Event Center. The entrance to the testing site is located at 2701 South Delaware St., San Mateo.

The testing is free. Patients are asked to walk in with an ID if possible.

County Manager Mike Callagy said in a statement that the county already has a relationship with Carbon Health, as they helped open a mass vaccination site at the San Francisco International Airport and other county clinics.