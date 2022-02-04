News

San Mateo County's new partner to provide up to 2K COVID-19 tests daily at event center

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 4, 2022, 10:24 am 0
San Mateo County is partnering with Carbon Health to provide up to 2,000 COVID-19 tests at the San Mateo County Event Center each day. Courtesy San Mateo County Event Center.

San Mateo County is partnering with health care provider Carbon Health to provide up to 2,000 COVID-19 tests at the San Mateo County Event Center each day.

Carbon Health will provide PCR tests at the Event Center starting Tuesday, Feb. 1. Walk-ups are allowed or people can register online here.

Testing through Carbon Health will be available Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Event Center. The entrance to the testing site is located at 2701 South Delaware St., San Mateo.

The testing is free. Patients are asked to walk in with an ID if possible.

County Manager Mike Callagy said in a statement that the county already has a relationship with Carbon Health, as they helped open a mass vaccination site at the San Francisco International Airport and other county clinics.

Carbon Health's Chief Growth Officer Nita Sommers said in a statement that the site can accommodate between 1,500 to 2,000 tests per day and they expect to provide results in 48 hours.

The county will work with Carbon Health for one month with the possibility of extensions as needed. The county has ended its partnership with bio-health technology company Virus Geeks following testing delays earlier in January.

More information and a map showing the testing site entrance are available online here.

PCR and rapid antigen tests continue to be available at county sites, health providers and pharmacies. A full list of testing sites is available online at smcgov.org.

