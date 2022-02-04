News

Menlo Park resident who stabbed store clerk to enter substance abuse program

by Lloyd Lee

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 4, 2022, 11:41 am 0
A Menlo Park man will begin a substance abuse program with Our Common Ground on Feb. 9, in accordance to a plea deal entered on Nov. 18 after stabbing a 7-Eleven store clerk almost two years ago.

On Aug. 9, 2020, Matthew Allen Bertolucci stabbed a store clerk after leaving the 7-Eleven on Oak Grove Street without paying for a few items. When the clerk approached him, Bertolucci stabbed the man in the neck, the side of the head and finger. Police later found the victim in the store where he was bleeding profusely.

Judge Donald Ayoob of the San Mateo Superior Court placed Bertolucci on three years supervised probation and 140 days in county jail, which can be modified with completion of the Our Common Ground residential treatment program and the Pathways Mental Health program.

Bertolucci must follow all rules, including taking prescribed medications, abstaining from alcohol and drugs, and staying away from the 7-Eleven. Any violations will result in a five-year prison sentence.

