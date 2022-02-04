Community briefs: Antiques Roadshow at Filoli, free COVID-19 tests in Menlo Park

The College Board awarded the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award to Sacred Heart Preparatory in Atherton for its work to expand young women's enrollment in AP Computer Science Principles during the 2020-21 school year, according to a school press release. Sacred Heart is one of 760 schools nationwide that's being recognized for the honor.

"There are all sorts of bias issues, even in things like facial recognition algorithms," computer science teacher Kevin Morris said in the release. "The biggest barrier is getting students to see themselves as computer scientists ... I don't want students to think, 'I've never done this before, so it's not for me.'"

He said that all of the computer science courses at the school are designed for novices. "I'll teach you what you need to know," Morris said.

There are more than a half-dozen girls enrolled in AP computer science this semester and several are considering majoring in computer science in college, he said.

2022 May Day logo art contest

Local youth are invited to enter a contest to design the logo for Woodside's 100th annual May Day celebration. This year's theme is "homecoming."

The competition is open to preschoolers through eighth graders. The logo will appear on Woodside banners around town, the May Day web page, and communications for May Day 2022.

Submit an entry by Friday, Feb. 18. Winners will be announced on Monday, Feb. 28.

Find out more at woodsideschool.us.

Town of Portola Valley updates

Due to supply chain issues, conversion of Portola Valley's Historic Schoolhouse for hybrid government meetings has been delayed.

Town staff is hopeful that by March it can start holding meetings there again.

Town Hall has been closed since Dec. 24 and the closure was extended until Feb. 14 while staff works remotely.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the policy can contact Town Manager Jeremy Dennis at [email protected]

Go to portolavalley.net for more information and to access online services.

PV-based Lyme disease foundation raises $8 million

The Bay Area Lyme Foundation announced last week that it's raised $8 million since the start of the pandemic for research and education programs aimed at making Lyme disease easy to diagnose and simple to cure.

"Although the pandemic presented us with many extraordinary hurdles, it also helped people understand the complicated aspects of infectious diseases — including the importance of accurate diagnostics, the role of antibodies, and the power of effective treatments — all of which are — and continue to be — huge factors in our fight against Lyme and tick-borne diseases," said Linda Giampa, executive director of the Portola Valley-based nonprofit, in a press release.

"The similarities between Lyme and COVID-19 clearly show the critical nature of scientific pursuit, progress and education," Giampa said. "The foundation demonstrates consistent, measurable progress unlocking the mysteries of tick-borne diseases, which remain one of the most important health crises of our time."

Learn more at bayarealyme.org.

Free COVID-19 tests at Menlo Park

A COVID-19 testing site in the Belle Haven neighborhood will offer free PCR tests with 24-hour turnaround times to local residents starting Saturday.

Located at the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula on 401 Pierce Road, the site will be hosted by Worksite Labs, a Long Beach-based diagnostics company, and Belle Haven Action, a local nonprofit founded by City Council member Cecilia Taylor.

There will also be a health fair on the Feb. 5 opening day, offering access to blood pressure and respiratory/pulse oxygen screenings as well as health awareness classes, CPR demonstrations and basic training, according to a press release from Worksite Labs.

The site will be open for walk-ins and appointments on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments can be made at worksitelabs.com.

“This health fair is rooted in love, community and respect, and Belle Haven Action is grateful to help bring health and wellness resources into our community for easy access,” Taylor said in the news release.

Purchase tennis court keys

Keys to access to the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium tennis courts on 600 Alma St. are now available for purchase that will be valid for the period of Feb. 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023.

Keys purchased between Jan. 1 and June 30 are $63 for residents and $127 for nonresidents, which includes those living in unincorporated Menlo Park. Between July 1 and Dec. 31, the prices drop to $42 for residents and $84 for nonresidents. Tennis court reservations are $17 for residents and $22 for nonresidents per hour.

Courts are open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information call 650-330-2220.

New toll lanes open on Highway 101 this month

New express lanes on U.S. Highway 101 from the Santa Clara County line to Whipple Avenue in Redwood City officially open on Friday, Feb. 11, officials with the San Mateo Transit District announced. The express lanes will operate from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

Express lanes are available for drivers enrolled in the FasTrak system. All customers must have a FasTrak Flex to qualify for free or reduced tolls in the express lanes, as it allows them to disclose how many passengers they are carrying, officials said. Those without valid FasTrak accounts will be in violation and are subject to fines and penalties.

People driving in carpools with three or more people, as well as buses, will be able to travel free of charge in the express lanes. Customers driving clean-air vehicles such as cars that run on fuel cells, battery, or plug-in hybrids that have a valid clean-air vehicle decal from the Department of Motor Vehicles will qualify for a 50% toll discount when the lanes first open, officials said.

The express-lane project will continue, with lanes being extended to the northern end, up from Whipple Avenue to Interstate Highway 380. The lanes lead directly into express lanes in Santa Clara County.

More information about the project can be found at 101express.com .