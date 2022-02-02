News

Portola Valley man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

Michael Traurig, a jumper/hunter equestrian trainer, held on $1 million bond

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A Portola Valley man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Michael Traurig. Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Traurig, 51, an equestrian coach for youth and adults in San Mateo County and, more recently, in Los Angeles County, was arrested in connection with an Oct. 21, 2021 investigation by sheriff's headquarters patrol deputies. They say that Traurig allegedly molested a 13-year-old in May 2019. The assault allegedly took place on the 3600 block of Sand Hill Road in unincorporated San Mateo County.

Investigators found Traurig was also charged with sexually assaulting an adult in Los Angeles County. He has also been mentioned in other sexual assault allegations but they have exceeded the statute of limitations, the sheriff's office said.

Traurig, a jumper/hunter, was temporarily suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit organization that protects youth from emotional physical and sexual abuse and misconduct, for allegations of misconduct, effective Oct. 19, 2021, according to the organization's Centralized Disciplinary Database and the U.S. Equestrian Federation. He was also issued a no-contact directive by the center.

On Jan. 26, 2022, sheriff’s detectives obtained a no-bail felony warrant for Traurig’s arrest on two counts of child molestation. Detectives located him in Los Angeles and arrested him on the warrant with the assistance of the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, they said.

Traurig was booked into county jail in Los Angeles and later transported to San Mateo County jail. He appeared in court on Jan. 31 and his bail was set at $1 million.

An arrest is only an allegation, and the arrestee is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Because he is facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, there is concern that there may be other victims who have not yet come forward, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. C. Barker at 650-474-1243 or email [email protected]

