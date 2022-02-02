Obituaries: A list of local residents who died recently

Edgar (Bud) Galt McLellan, 86, an Atherton resident, died on Jan. 11. Rowland Whitney Tabor, 89, a Portola Valley resident and volunteer for the city’s conservation committee and geologic safety committee, died on Jan. 13. Betty Porter Sox, 98, an Atherton resident and Hewlett-Packard employee for 47 years, died on Jan. 22. Else Muller Towle, 88, a former Portola Valley resident and volunteer for the Portola Valley School District, died on Jan. 23. Mark Steven Moriconi, 73, an Atherton resident, died on Jan. 25.

