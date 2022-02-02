News

Obituaries: A list of local residents who died recently

Edgar McLellan, Rowland Tabor, Betty Sox, Else Towle, Mark Moriconi

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Edgar (Bud) Galt McLellan, 86, an Atherton resident, died on Jan. 11. Rowland Whitney Tabor, 89, a Portola Valley resident and volunteer for the city’s conservation committee and geologic safety committee, died on Jan. 13. Betty Porter Sox, 98, an Atherton resident and Hewlett-Packard employee for 47 years, died on Jan. 22. Else Muller Towle, 88, a former Portola Valley resident and volunteer for the Portola Valley School District, died on Jan. 23. Mark Steven Moriconi, 73, an Atherton resident, died on Jan. 25.

Click on their names to read the full obituary, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.

