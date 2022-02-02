Company to pay $29K penalty in illegal dumping case in San Mateo County

A Livermore-based contracting company has agreed to pay a nearly $29,000 penalty for an illegal dumping case brought by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors said Wednesday.

On-Site Commercial Services Inc. agreed to the settlement for the dumping that took place on a night in January 2021 in the area of Sand Hill and Whiskey Hill roads near Menlo Park. Crews from the company dumped liquid slurry waste from a vacuum trailer and then left the area, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Someone with the nearby Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve reported the dumping and authorities collected samples in the area that found diesel and motor oil compounds. The dumping was also upslope from Bear Creek, a steelhead trout habitat, prosecutors said.

The company was identified as being responsible for the dumping and agreed in a judgment filed in court Tuesday to pay $28,927 in civil penalties as well as to reimburse costs for the spill response and subsequent investigation.

On-Site Commercial Services Inc. was not immediately available to comment on the case.