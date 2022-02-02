News

Company to pay $29K penalty in illegal dumping case in San Mateo County

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 2, 2022, 4:08 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Livermore-based contracting company has agreed to pay a nearly $29,000 penalty for an illegal dumping case brought by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors said Wednesday.

On-Site Commercial Services Inc. agreed to the settlement for the dumping that took place on a night in January 2021 in the area of Sand Hill and Whiskey Hill roads near Menlo Park. Crews from the company dumped liquid slurry waste from a vacuum trailer and then left the area, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Someone with the nearby Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve reported the dumping and authorities collected samples in the area that found diesel and motor oil compounds. The dumping was also upslope from Bear Creek, a steelhead trout habitat, prosecutors said.

The company was identified as being responsible for the dumping and agreed in a judgment filed in court Tuesday to pay $28,927 in civil penalties as well as to reimburse costs for the spill response and subsequent investigation.

On-Site Commercial Services Inc. was not immediately available to comment on the case.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Company to pay $29K penalty in illegal dumping case in San Mateo County

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 2, 2022, 4:08 pm

A Livermore-based contracting company has agreed to pay a nearly $29,000 penalty for an illegal dumping case brought by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors said Wednesday.

On-Site Commercial Services Inc. agreed to the settlement for the dumping that took place on a night in January 2021 in the area of Sand Hill and Whiskey Hill roads near Menlo Park. Crews from the company dumped liquid slurry waste from a vacuum trailer and then left the area, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Someone with the nearby Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve reported the dumping and authorities collected samples in the area that found diesel and motor oil compounds. The dumping was also upslope from Bear Creek, a steelhead trout habitat, prosecutors said.

The company was identified as being responsible for the dumping and agreed in a judgment filed in court Tuesday to pay $28,927 in civil penalties as well as to reimburse costs for the spill response and subsequent investigation.

On-Site Commercial Services Inc. was not immediately available to comment on the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.