County clerk's office extends hours for wedding ceremonies on select February dates

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 1, 2022, 11:41 am 0
The San Mateo County Clerk's Office is holding extended office hours on three days this month for people wanting to marry on Valentine's Day or two dates with multiple twos.

The extended hours will be on Wednesday, Feb. 2 (2/2/22), Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, and Tuesday, Feb. 22 (2/22/22), when wedding ceremonies will be performed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the clerk's office at 555 County Center in Redwood City.

The clerk's office usually holds four weddings per day, but the extended hours will allow that number to double on the three special days.

A marriage license costs $79 for public or $80 for confidential, plus $17 for a certified copy, and a standard ceremony costs $65. For an additional $50, the clerk's office will provide a webcast and DVD of the ceremony so loved ones can watch online or afterwards. A long-stemmed red rose will also be provided to couples who wed on the three dates in February.

People can select a date and time for the ceremony at apps.smcacre.org.

