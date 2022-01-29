Community briefs: STEM fair needs judges, baseball field closure and SamTrans student art contest

Holbrook-Palmer Park baseball field closure

The infield of the baseball diamond at Holbrook-Palmer Park in Atherton will be closed to the public until Saturday, Feb. 5, following resodding.

Contact Town Arborist/Park Manager Sally Bentz with questions at [email protected]

Art Takes a Bus Ride contest

The County Office of Education and the San Mateo County Transit District are hosting the "Art Takes a Bus Ride" competition, with winning students' artwork set to cover SamTrans buses for a year.

The contest is open to San Mateo County students, grades 1-12. This year's theme is "San Mateo County Reopens."

Apply by Feb. 25 here.

Volunteer for the 2022 STEM Fair