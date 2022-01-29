Community briefs: STEM fair needs judges, baseball field closure and SamTrans student art contest

The infield of the baseball diamond at Holbrook-Palmer Park in Atherton will be closed to the public until Saturday, Feb. 5, following resodding.
Contact Town Arborist/Park Manager Sally Bentz with questions at [email protected]
The County Office of Education and the San Mateo County Transit District are hosting the "Art Takes a Bus Ride" competition, with winning students' artwork set to cover SamTrans buses for a year.
The contest is open to San Mateo County students, grades 1-12. This year's theme is "San Mateo County Reopens."
Apply by Feb. 25 here.
The 2022 San Mateo County Office of Education STEM Fair is looking for judges to review students' projects and interview fair participants.
Judges must be comfortable assessing student projects in biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics and computer science, environmental studies, behavioral sciences, engineering and material sciences.
Sign up by Feb. 18 here.
There are vacancies on Portola Valley and Woodside committees.
Apply for the Portola Valley openings [https//www.tinyurl.com/pvcommitteeopenings here.
Apply for the Woodside openings at here.
