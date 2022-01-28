Arts

Special 'attention:' Art center opens new show with online reception

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 28, 2022, 10:27 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Artist Johnna Arnold’s “Expanding Space Project” piece includes a place where visitors can enter an installation and listen on headphones to a meditation. The piece also includes opportunities to react and share thoughts on the experience. An opening reception for "Creative Attention" takes place Jan. 28, 2022. Courtesy Palo Alto Art Center.

The Palo Alto Art Center marks the opening of its new exhibition, "Creative Attention: Art and Community Restoration" with a virtual reception on Friday, Jan. 28, 6:15 to 8 p.m. The "Creative Attention" show features the work of 18 artists who explore themes of mending, healing, restoration, belonging, sustainability and resiliency as alternatives to the stress and anxiety of modern society.

The online reception includes a virtual gallery walkthrough with guest curator Ann Trinca, comments from artists featured in the show, hands-on art activities, readings and a meditation session.

"Creative Attention," which opened last weekend, features works in a variety of media, including several site-specific installations and runs through May 21.

For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Special 'attention:' Art center opens new show with online reception

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 28, 2022, 10:27 am

The Palo Alto Art Center marks the opening of its new exhibition, "Creative Attention: Art and Community Restoration" with a virtual reception on Friday, Jan. 28, 6:15 to 8 p.m. The "Creative Attention" show features the work of 18 artists who explore themes of mending, healing, restoration, belonging, sustainability and resiliency as alternatives to the stress and anxiety of modern society.

The online reception includes a virtual gallery walkthrough with guest curator Ann Trinca, comments from artists featured in the show, hands-on art activities, readings and a meditation session.

"Creative Attention," which opened last weekend, features works in a variety of media, including several site-specific installations and runs through May 21.

For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.