Bikes, a laptop, 500-gallon water jugs among items taken during burglaries in Atherton, Woodside

Someone stole $23,800 worth of items from a home in Atherton on Wednesday morning, according to a police bulletin.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., a burglar apparently slid a window open to get inside the home on the first block of Cebalo Lane, off of Selby Lane. The items taken included two bicycles, bike lights and a laptop.

Atherton has a lot of high density entry points from neighboring communities, via El Camino Real and Highway 101, according to a newsletter earlier this week from City Manager George Rodericks.

"The town cannot prevent criminals from making burglary attempts; but you can help the town with deterrence by hardening your home against such intrusions," the newsletter states.

This is the seventh burglary that's been reported in town so far this year.