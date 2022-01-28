News

Bikes, a laptop, 500-gallon water jugs among items taken during burglaries in Atherton, Woodside

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 28, 2022, 9:51 am 0
Someone broke into a home on Cebalo Lane in Atherton on Jan. 26. Map via Google Maps.

Someone stole $23,800 worth of items from a home in Atherton on Wednesday morning, according to a police bulletin.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., a burglar apparently slid a window open to get inside the home on the first block of Cebalo Lane, off of Selby Lane. The items taken included two bicycles, bike lights and a laptop.

Atherton has a lot of high density entry points from neighboring communities, via El Camino Real and Highway 101, according to a newsletter earlier this week from City Manager George Rodericks.

"The town cannot prevent criminals from making burglary attempts; but you can help the town with deterrence by hardening your home against such intrusions," the newsletter states.

This is the seventh burglary that's been reported in town so far this year.

Police plan to host a community meeting with residents about the burglaries on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The best way to prevent being burglarized is to lock windows and doors; leave lights on; install exterior lighting; don't keep valuables in the master bedroom; and install an alarm system and security cameras, according to a town news bulletin.

Woodside burglary

Someone reportedly broke into a home on the 100 block of Chapman Road in Woodside on Dec. 8, taking two large, 555-gallon water tanks worth about $1,800, said Javier Acosta, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office public information officer, in an email.

The burglary was reported to police on Jan. 18, according to the Sheriff's Office police blotter.

