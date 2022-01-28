Arts

'An Evening with an Immigrant' shares journey through poetry and stories

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Playwright, poet and artist Inua Ellams performs his solo show "An Evening with an Immigrant," Jan. 29-30, 2022, at Stanford Live. Courtesy Stanford Live.

Playwright, poet and artist Inua Ellams returns to Stanford Live to perform his solo show, "An Evening with an Immigrant." Shows take place Jan. 29, 8 p.m., and Jan. 30, 2:30 p.m., at Bing Studio on the Stanford University campus.

Ellams last appeared at Stanford Live in 2018 with his show "Barber Shop Chronicles."

Through poems and stories, in "An Evening with an Immigrant," Ellams chronicles his family's move from Nigeria in 1996 to England and Ireland in order to escape religious extremism. In London, he began writing and working in graphic design.

His debut play, "The 14th Tale," grabbed attention in 2009 at the Edinburgh International Theatre Festival, garnering an award honoring the best new writing at the festival. He would later perform solo at England's National Theatre — a venue that hosted two sold-out runs of "Barber Shop Chronicles," according to Ellams' website.

Among other works, Ellams has written five books of poetry and recently completed "The Actual," his first collection of poetry.

Ellams will also be featured in a related online discussion, "Un-Othering Through Artistic Exchange," in conversation with Ato Quayson, Professor in Interdisciplinary Studies and Professor of English at Stanford. The talk takes place Jan. 28, noon.

For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.

