Little known about new COVID variant detected in Santa Clara County

A new strain of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Santa Clara County, but details about its transmissibility are scarce.

Santa Clara County officials confirmed a strain known as BA.2 has been found in two people in the county. In a video shared with San Jose Spotlight, Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. George Han said BA.2 is considered a subvariant of omicron.

"Because it's so much less common, we don't know that much about it," Han said. "From what we can tell, early indications show it behaves just like the BA.1 omicron (variant)."

Han did not have any information about how the individuals got infected or where in the county the infections were found. He said it's also unclear if this new strain will be labeled a variant of concern, which is how the World Health Organization generally labels viruses considered more infectious or severe. He said the county will continue monitoring the BA.2 subvariant.

State officials have reportedly identified 11 BA.2 infections as of Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Santa Clara County's seven-day rolling average was 3,699 infections, down from previous weeks. To date, 1,976 people have died from COVID-19 in the county. Approximately 83.4% of residents of all ages are fully vaccinated and 63.1% of people over the age of 12 have received a booster dose as of Wednesday.