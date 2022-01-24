News

$50K worth of jewelry, other items stolen from Atherton home

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 24, 2022, 2:18 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A home on the first block of Lilac Drive was burglarized sometime over the last week, according to Atherton police.

Someone stole $50,000 worth of jewelry and other items from a home in Atherton sometime over the last week, according to police.

On Sunday night, a resident reported that someone smashed a glass door at the back of their home on the first block of Lilac Drive, according to police.

Burglars reportedly took jewelry and "miscellaneous" items, said Sgt. Anthony Kockler in an email.

This is the sixth residential burglary in town reported to police so far this year. In 2021, there were a total of 28 home burglaries in Atherton. Police believe at least six — which occurred in November and December — could be linked to Chilean gang members operating out of Southern California, police Chief Steve McCulley said in a Thursday email.

Anyone who saw anything or has video footage over the past week is asked to call Atherton police at 650-688-6500.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

$50K worth of jewelry, other items stolen from Atherton home

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 24, 2022, 2:18 pm

Someone stole $50,000 worth of jewelry and other items from a home in Atherton sometime over the last week, according to police.

On Sunday night, a resident reported that someone smashed a glass door at the back of their home on the first block of Lilac Drive, according to police.

Burglars reportedly took jewelry and "miscellaneous" items, said Sgt. Anthony Kockler in an email.

This is the sixth residential burglary in town reported to police so far this year. In 2021, there were a total of 28 home burglaries in Atherton. Police believe at least six — which occurred in November and December — could be linked to Chilean gang members operating out of Southern California, police Chief Steve McCulley said in a Thursday email.

Anyone who saw anything or has video footage over the past week is asked to call Atherton police at 650-688-6500.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.