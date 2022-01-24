$50K worth of jewelry, other items stolen from Atherton home

Someone stole $50,000 worth of jewelry and other items from a home in Atherton sometime over the last week, according to police.

On Sunday night, a resident reported that someone smashed a glass door at the back of their home on the first block of Lilac Drive, according to police.

Burglars reportedly took jewelry and "miscellaneous" items, said Sgt. Anthony Kockler in an email.

This is the sixth residential burglary in town reported to police so far this year. In 2021, there were a total of 28 home burglaries in Atherton. Police believe at least six — which occurred in November and December — could be linked to Chilean gang members operating out of Southern California, police Chief Steve McCulley said in a Thursday email.

Anyone who saw anything or has video footage over the past week is asked to call Atherton police at 650-688-6500.