Magical Bridge Foundation and East Palo Alto seek community feedback on upcoming playground

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 23, 2022, 9:32 am 0
Nicole Smith, a Magical Bridge Kindness Ambassador, overlooks the Magical Bridge playground in Palo Alto on Jan. 19, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Magical Bridge Foundation, the nonprofit behind local playgrounds for people of all abilities, is getting the ball rolling on a new recreational space in East Palo Alto.

The organization is holding a series of virtual community engagement meetings for the public to provide input on the 7-acre space at Bell Street Park. Two upcoming meetings are scheduled on Jan. 27 and Feb. 10, which are both Thursdays, at 5:30 p.m.

To assist in making the project a reality, the foundation announced a public-private partnership with the city of East Palo Alto for a "comprehensive outreach program" that involves discussions with residents and other stakeholders. The Bell Street Park location neighbors the Lewis and Joan Platt East Palo Alto Family YMCA and East Palo Alto Senior Center.

"All residents of East Palo Alto deserve a safe place to be active, come together, and engage in play of all types," Mayor Ruben Abrica said in a statement. "The City looks forward to working with the community and the Magical Bridge Foundation to redesign Bell Street Park into a more inclusive and active space for generations to come."

The foundation's first Magical Bridge Playground opened at Palo Alto's Mitchell Park in 2015 and another at Redwood City's Red Morton Community Park last year. Additional playgrounds are planned in Mountain View, Morgan Hill, Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. RSVPs required for the Jan. 27 and Feb. 10 meetings, which will be conducted in English and Spanish.

To register for the Jan. 27 meeting, click here. To register for the Feb. 10 meeting, click here.

