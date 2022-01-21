Community briefs: Vaccine clinic offers $50 bonus, omicron impacting garbage service, tsunami relief and more

East Palo Alto residents who come to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted by Stanford Health Care any Saturday in January or February to receive their first or second vaccine doses will receive $50 (12 years and over) or $20 (if they are 11 and under) when they complete their full vaccine series.

The clinic takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 45 Newell Road, East Palo Alto.

Stanford Health Care will be offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Those ages 12 and up are now eligible and encouraged to get booster shots.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. Text 650-665-9174 for more information.

Atherton: Proposed leaf blower restrictions on Feb. 16 council agenda

The town is considering amendments to its restrictions on the use of small gas-powered garden equipment. This equipment includes leaf-blowers, outdoor vacuums, power lawn mowers, power washers, hedge trimmers, Roto-tillers, and other small equipment used in the general maintenance of landscaped areas.

Proposed amendments include:

• Gas-powered garden equipment would only be permissible Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The use of gas-powered garden equipment would be prohibited on the weekends.

• In addition to Monday through Friday hours, electrically powered garden equipment could be used Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Gas-powered garden equipment would be prohibited on any Spare the Air Day as declared by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

• Two-stroke gas-powered leaf blowers would be prohibited in Atherton after Jan. 1, 2023.

• These restrictions would apply to all properties in Atherton: residential, educational, open space and governmental.

The City Council will discuss the the proposed changes during a Feb. 16 meeting.

Vote in a poll on the changes here. Additional feedback may be emailed to City Clerk Anthony Suber at [email protected] or City Manager George Rodericks at [email protected]

M-A students raising funds for tsunami victims

Menlo-Atherton High School student athletes from the Bears Without Borders program are raising funds for the victims of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga last weekend.

"We are overwhelmed by the willingness of our community to come together and support those affected by this tragedy. Our goal is to fund drinking water, food, first aid, building materials and school supplies," according to the group's Instagram account.

Bears Without Borders is a nonprofit organization run by M-A's football team.

So far the group has raised $5,000. Donate here.

Recology workforce impacted by omicron variant

Recology in San Mateo County is "experiencing a heavy impact on its workforce," according to a recent statement from the waste collection agency. There are fewer drivers available, which has made it difficult to maintain full route coverage, despite extending workday hours and adding routes on Sundays, the agency said.

If Recology doesn't pick up waste on a customer's scheduled day, customers are advised to leave their containers out, as the agency is prioritizing those stops for the next day.

Despite careful planning and efforts to comply with public safety guidelines, the agency has still been impacted, it said. In particular, there are escalating staffing shortages; the agency needs backup drivers and hasn't had enough time to backfill specialized positions, it said.

The customer service phone line has been experiencing a larger than usual call volume, so people are advised that they can also email [email protected] or go here to reach customer service.

Volunteers sought for homelessness count

Once every two years, volunteers help to canvass every block statewide, counting the number of unhoused individuals or families as part of the county's One Day Homeless Count. The count, led by San Mateo County's Human Services Agency, is usually held in January but has been rescheduled to Feb. 24. That data is used alongside other sources to shape services for people experiencing homelessness and those who are at risk of homelessness.

Go here to sign up or email [email protected] for more information.

Free refrigerator recycling and rebates

Peninsula Clean Energy, San Mateo County's nonprofit primary renewable energy provider, is now offering a program that allows people to easily arrange to recycle their old refrigerators or freezers and get paid $35 for each. Through a partnership with ARCA Recycling, the program aims to incentivize county residents to get rid of old appliances that use up a lot of energy and enable them to save on their energy bills, cut landfill contaminants and prevent greenhouse gas emissions.

To be eligible, applicants should live in San Mateo County and own the refrigerator or freezer being recycled, which has to be in working condition, a regular household size (between 10 and 30 cubic feet) and at least 10 years old. After the item is picked up, the agency will send a $35 rebate check per unit within four to six weeks; there is a two-unit maximum limit per household per year. The program is first-come, first-served until funding runs out.

Go to here for more information or to schedule a pickup.