Body of missing Stanford nurse found near Dumbarton Bridge

A search effort for a Stanford Hospital nurse who disappeared on Tuesday ended on Thursday with the discovery of his body, the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau has confirmed.

A deputy sheriff with the coroner's bureau said the deceased man is 27-year-old Michael Odell. No cause of death was available on Thursday night.

According to a public Facebook page, Odell, 27, a traveling ICU nurse, walked off his job at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the middle of his shift. Odell's car was found on Tuesday morning parked in a dirt pullout just to the east of the Dumbarton Bridge. Friends said they think he might have walked out into the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, a marshy area known for its wildlife.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau confirmed to the Weekly on Thursday afternoon that a body was recovered in the area.

Odell's family lives in Oklahoma, according to the Facebook posts on the public group Find Michael Odell.