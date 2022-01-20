Body of missing Stanford nurse found near Dumbarton Bridge

A search effort for a Stanford Hospital nurse who disappeared on Tuesday ended on Thursday with the discovery of his body, the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau has confirmed.
A deputy sheriff with the coroner's bureau said the deceased man is 27-year-old Michael Odell. No cause of death was available on Thursday night.
According to a public Facebook page, Odell, 27, a traveling ICU nurse, walked off his job at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the middle of his shift. Odell's car was found on Tuesday morning parked in a dirt pullout just to the east of the Dumbarton Bridge. Friends said they think he might have walked out into the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge, a marshy area known for its wildlife.
The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau confirmed to the Weekly on Thursday afternoon that a body was recovered in the area.
Odell's family lives in Oklahoma, according to the Facebook posts on the public group Find Michael Odell.
Friends organized search parties, they said on the Facebook page. The California Highway Patrol's Hayward area office is the lead investigating agency and had been searching with its allied agencies since Tuesday, CHP Hayward spokesperson Officer Kylie Musselman said. On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard joined the search but didn't find anything. Musselman said investigating agencies were conducting their search by air and ground.
A search helicopter was circling the refuge wetlands on Thursday afternoon, according to data from flightradar24.com.
In a statement, Stanford Health Care said, "Upon being informed that a traveling nurse with Stanford Health Care may be missing, we alerted authorities and are working with them to help confirm this nurse's whereabouts. We are deeply concerned and hope that this nurse is found quickly and safely."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hayward CHP office at 510-489-1500 or 911.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
