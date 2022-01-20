News

Glass door smashed in Atherton's fifth burglary of 2022

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Someone smashed a glass door to break into a home on Wednesday night, Jan. 19, in Atherton, according to a police news bulletin.

The burglary happened sometime between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the first block of Selby Lane, according to police. Police don't believe anything was taken from the home, said Sgt. Anthony Kockler in an email.

This is the fifth residential burglary in town so far this year, Kockler said. There was one attempted burglary earlier this month, which a resident thwarted by turning on the back lights when they heard someone scaling their home.

There were 28 residential burglaries in Atherton during 2021. Police believe at least six — which occurred in November and December — could be linked to Chilean gang members operating out of Southern California, police Chief Steve McCulley said in a Thursday email.

Other media outlets have reported that a network of highly organized criminals from Chile, dubbed "burglary tourists" by authorities, are targeting wealthy households.

Anyone who witnessed anything or has video footage from around the timeframe or the break-in is asked to call Atherton police at 650-688-6500.

