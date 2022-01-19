Man arrested on suspicion of firing shots in North Fair Oaks

A 38-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night on suspicion of firing a gun in the unincorporated area of North Fair Oaks, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a 10:11 p.m. report of shots fired on the 2700 block of Devonshire Avenue and arrested the man, of North Fair Oaks, on suspicion of two offenses: discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

There were no related injuries reported in this incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Detective D. Chiu at 650-363-4057 or email [email protected]