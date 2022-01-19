News

Deputies seeking suspect after burglar shatters window in Portola Valley

Wed, Jan 19, 2022, 11:56 am

The San Mateo County Calif. Sheriff Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the San Mateo County Sheriff)

Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office are still seeking a suspect who broke into a Portola Valley home on Dec. 31.

Sometime between 4 p.m. and 8:49 p.m., someone broke into a home on the 100 block of Bolivar Lane in Portola Valley's Westridge neighborhood by shattering a window, according to a Sheriff's Office press release. No one was home during the break in.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding the crime is asked to call the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700 or the Investigations Bureau at 650-599-1536.

Angela Swartz

Wed, Jan 19, 2022, 11:56 am

Angela Swartz

