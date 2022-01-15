$7 million in surplus COVID supplies damaged after being left outside amid rain

Roughly $7 million in surplus safety equipment and cleaning supplies at the San Mateo Event Center was damaged in recent months after being moved outside and remaining there during this winter's storms, San Mateo County officials said Friday.

The county bought the supplies -- including non-medical-grade medical gowns, face shields, goggles, bleach and mop buckets -- early in the COVID-19 pandemic amid global supply shortages, according to County Manager Mike Callagy.

As supply issues for hospital-grade equipment waned, so did the local need for the supplies, especially those that were not suited for medical use.

The supplies do not include the county's stock of medical-grade personal protective equipment like high-quality masks and gloves, which continue to be stored indoors in a separate facility.

"The county is solely responsible for our materials at the Event Center," Callagy said in a statement. "We deeply regret that this occurred and are hiring an external investigator to identify all facts related to the damage and make recommendations to avoid future incidents."