News

$7 million in surplus COVID supplies damaged after being left outside amid rain

San Mateo County hires outside investigator to determine how error happened

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 15, 2022, 9:33 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Mateo County Event Center, located in San Mateo, has served as a mass COVID-19 testing and vaccination site during the pandemic. Courtesy San Mateo County Event Center.

Roughly $7 million in surplus safety equipment and cleaning supplies at the San Mateo Event Center was damaged in recent months after being moved outside and remaining there during this winter's storms, San Mateo County officials said Friday.

The county bought the supplies -- including non-medical-grade medical gowns, face shields, goggles, bleach and mop buckets -- early in the COVID-19 pandemic amid global supply shortages, according to County Manager Mike Callagy.

As supply issues for hospital-grade equipment waned, so did the local need for the supplies, especially those that were not suited for medical use.

The supplies do not include the county's stock of medical-grade personal protective equipment like high-quality masks and gloves, which continue to be stored indoors in a separate facility.

"The county is solely responsible for our materials at the Event Center," Callagy said in a statement. "We deeply regret that this occurred and are hiring an external investigator to identify all facts related to the damage and make recommendations to avoid future incidents."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The materials were moved outside to a fenced-in area in mid-September to accommodate an event at the venue. According to the county, the supplies should have been placed back inside after the event but remained outdoors.

The county also did not have indoor storage space available in another facility, according to Callagy.

The county has worked with the California Office of Emergency Services in previous months to offer the supplies to health care providers, schools and other states, but found few takers.

Callagy said the county plans to donate the supplies to a nonprofit organization once it inspects and cleans them. His statement did not state whether the county has decided on an organization that will receive the supplies.

The county also does not anticipate the damages will affect its ability to provide protective equipment to local health care facilities.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

$7 million in surplus COVID supplies damaged after being left outside amid rain

San Mateo County hires outside investigator to determine how error happened

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 15, 2022, 9:33 am

Roughly $7 million in surplus safety equipment and cleaning supplies at the San Mateo Event Center was damaged in recent months after being moved outside and remaining there during this winter's storms, San Mateo County officials said Friday.

The county bought the supplies -- including non-medical-grade medical gowns, face shields, goggles, bleach and mop buckets -- early in the COVID-19 pandemic amid global supply shortages, according to County Manager Mike Callagy.

As supply issues for hospital-grade equipment waned, so did the local need for the supplies, especially those that were not suited for medical use.

The supplies do not include the county's stock of medical-grade personal protective equipment like high-quality masks and gloves, which continue to be stored indoors in a separate facility.

"The county is solely responsible for our materials at the Event Center," Callagy said in a statement. "We deeply regret that this occurred and are hiring an external investigator to identify all facts related to the damage and make recommendations to avoid future incidents."

The materials were moved outside to a fenced-in area in mid-September to accommodate an event at the venue. According to the county, the supplies should have been placed back inside after the event but remained outdoors.

The county also did not have indoor storage space available in another facility, according to Callagy.

The county has worked with the California Office of Emergency Services in previous months to offer the supplies to health care providers, schools and other states, but found few takers.

Callagy said the county plans to donate the supplies to a nonprofit organization once it inspects and cleans them. His statement did not state whether the county has decided on an organization that will receive the supplies.

The county also does not anticipate the damages will affect its ability to provide protective equipment to local health care facilities.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.