Three burglaries reported in Atherton on Thursday

There were three burglaries in Atherton Jan. 13 and one attempted on Jan. 7. Via Google Maps.

Burglars hit three Atherton homes on Thursday evening, police said in a news bulletin Friday morning.

Between 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Jan. 13, people smashed rear door windows to break into the homes, according to the Atherton Police Department.

Two of the burglaries occurred on Valley Road in the West of Alameda neighborhood and one happened in the unit block of Selby Lane.

On Jan. 7 a resident scared off a would-be burglar on the 400 block of Walsh Road by turning on backyard lights.

The Atherton Police Department is investigating the incidents.

If you saw anything or have video footage around the time of the burglaries last night, Atherton police ask that you call 650-688-6500.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz

