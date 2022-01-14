A call to action, updates on staffing shortages and more, as Sequoia district hit with over 1,000 COVID cases

The board's resolution asks the state and federal government to deploy emergency public health care workers and staff to the district so it can have adequate COVID-19 testing, vaccination clinics and medical services. Trustees also asked staff to add two requests to the plea:

"In August when we opened school we were all excited," said Superintendent Darnise Williams during the meeting. "At that time we made a commitment — to our community, to our families, to teachers — that we would remain open for in-person instruction; here we find ourselves in mid-January with a surge none of us could have anticipated. … The best place for our students is in school. You have our total commitment that we are going to do everything within our power to make sure our students are able to attend school."

There were 340 cases in the district this week so far (27 staff members and 313 students are infected) as the omicron variant surge hits locally, according to district data . There have been 1,283 cases so far this school year, with 1,050 of them occurring since students returned from winter break on Jan. 4. The district noted during the meeting that not all cases reported were on campuses during the infectious period and not all case transmission occurred at school.

A week and half into what's proven to be a crisis moment for the Sequoia Union High School District, board members gathered for a special meeting Thursday to discuss ways to get help from the government and community members amid a record number of cases in the district — over 1,000 cases in the last two weeks. Trustees also passed a resolution asking state and federal officials for aid.

Even with 12 to 15% of staff out of school in a Sacramento school district last week, the state said it was not a high enough number of absences to warrant a closure.

"The state has yet to accept the criteria any district has been given to be eligible for the J-13A ( the emergency closure waiver )," Hansen said during the meeting.

A district must plan to offer independent study and demonstrate that they have exhausted all of staffing options by consulting their county office of education and the state, the California Department of Education website .

"Learning at home, all of these stories about mental health (struggles), all of that happened in my house," Cebrian said. "We're going to be digging out of that hole for a really long time. … Other than not having absences, it hasn't really felt any different (since the surge began) except for we're all talking about it (COVID) a lot."

The idea that we just have this last giant hurdle, and maybe this will be smoother soon, this helps. Sometimes you have to give people hope.

Jacqui Cebrian, a Menlo-Atherton High School parent and co-president of the school's PTA, said so far school has felt safe for her daughter, a senior. Cebrian, who teaches reading at Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park, canceled plans for a picnic at Mt. Diablo to celebrate her mother’s birthday this weekend because she and her daughter are "swimming in a sea of COVID everyday" at school and don't want to potentially expose her mother.

"We went into a winter break that we had made a point of recognizing how overstressed every member of our staff was and how critical it was for our staff, our students, our families, to have downtime, quiet time, recovery time, family time to get ready for our second semester, and to get ourselves a little bit back to a healthy frame of mind and body," he said at the meeting. "And that winter break was consumed for most of the professionals in this room by planning for the onset of this tremendous new spike that's taken us to a level that we haven't seen before."

Although contact tracing is currently suspended because of the sheer number of cases, when it is resumed the district plans to notify everyone in a classroom rather than just students, teachers and aides sitting within 6 feet of the person who tests positive, said Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Elizabeth Chacón.

In the next three weeks, the district will be able to offer staff post-isolation video consultations to determine whether they can safely return to campus. Staff members who need to isolate will be able to pick up a rapid test kit, go home, and after the fifth day of their quarantine, schedule an appointment for a telemedicine consultation as they take the rapid test.

There is also increased student and staff testing being offered 12 hours a day Monday, Jan. 17, to Sunday, Jan. 23, with enough staff to do up to 1,400 tests per day.

Through March 31, the order allows for temporary certificates to be issued to substitute teachers who don't have credentials. The order also extends the length of time substitute teachers can be assigned to a class to 120 days and allows more flexibility for retired teachers to work as substitutes.

Beal said the district has about 100 substitute teachers, down from 110 at the start of the school year. He noted teachers who retired from the district are not wanting to sub as much right now to protect themselves from catching the virus.

"Never have educators been faced with a crisis of this magnitude during our lifetime," Williams said in a statement provided to The Almanac on Friday. "As our district continues being stretched, we are now at a point where we truly need all hands on deck, and are asking parents, where they can, to volunteer and partner with us through this crisis."

A Menlo-Atherton High School parent​ volunteer​ has created a flier that will run in high school newspapers asking ​fellow parents to help fill in for absent teachers, said Todd Beal, who recently became assistant superintendent of human resources. The district has posted job openings on EdJoin and is considering posting openings on Facebook or Twitter, he noted.

Cebrian noted that it feels a little bit like it did in March of 2020, but she feels safer because people are vaccinated against the virus and wearing masks and not hanging out with people who are unvaccinated. She's adjusted her families' activities to limit her COVID-19 exposure to help keep schools open.

A call to action, updates on staffing shortages and more, as Sequoia district hit with over 1,000 COVID cases