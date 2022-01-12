News

Obituaries: Alfred Neiman, Katherine Kahrs, John Oda-Burns

A list of local residents who died recently.

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Wed, Jan 12, 2022, 11:15 am

Alfred Neiman, 90, a longtime Menlo Park resident and board member of the Ladera Community Association, died on Dec. 22. Katherine Sonett Kahrs, 95, a former Menlo Park resident, died on Dec. 24. John MacDonald Oda-Burns, 90, a former rector of Christ Church Portola Valley & Woodside, died on Jan. 1.

Click on their names to read the full obituary, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.

Alfred Neiman, 90, a longtime Menlo Park resident and board member of the Ladera Community Association, died on Dec. 22. Katherine Sonett Kahrs, 95, a former Menlo Park resident, died on Dec. 24. John MacDonald Oda-Burns, 90, a former rector of Christ Church Portola Valley & Woodside, died on Jan. 1.

