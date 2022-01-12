As COVID-19 cases spike, demand on San Mateo County hospitals is 'challenging but manageable'

"We're seeing that most of the demand is ... not for (intensive care unit) beds, and that we've been able collectively to maintain capacity," Rogers said.

Now, as of Monday, there are 116 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients at county hospitals.

"We're still not at the level of last winter when we were actually over 200 in the hospital," Rogers said. Even then, hospitals were able to meet the high demand.

During a meeting of the county's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Jan. 11, San Mateo County Health chief Louise Rogers said that while health care workers are being affected by the virus, hospitals are not being impacted as badly as last winter.

Despite a surge of COVID-19 cases related to the new omicron variant, San Mateo County health officials say the hospital situation in the county is "challenging but manageable."

Some people have even been going to hospital emergency rooms with mild symptoms or to get tested, a practice that Rogers discouraged.

"Many more residents than that are learning of a positive result through a positive rapid antigen test, which as you all know is not reflected in the data," Rogers said.

According to Rogers, the county has a 16 percent test positivity rate. And in the past week, some days reported more than 1,000 positive cases. This may not even reflect the true number of positive cases.

However, amid the biggest surge in cases since the pandemic began, health care providers, pharmacies and county facilities are struggling to meet the high demand for testing.

Rogers said that hospitals can still increase capacity if needed as they have not taken steps such as canceling elective procedures.

Despite the surge, Rogers is optimistic that the county's high vaccination rates create a "wall of immunity" that protects people from severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths.

"Most of the infections are happening in family environments, in family gatherings, out in public activities and not within the school community itself," Magee said, adding that they are committed to keeping the county's schools open.

Magee also said that the transmission rate in schools is "relatively low" as the virus is not being spread at schools themselves.

In response, the county has added more testing sites and ordered more test kits, such as 50,000 at-home antigen test kits which will be distributed to low-income families with young children, medically vulnerable residents and workers in care settings.

Rogers, along with the county supervisors, encouraged people to get vaccinated, get the booster shot, wear masks and stay home when sick.

As of Monday, Jan. 10, 92% of county residents ages 5 and older have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

