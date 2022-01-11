Menlo Park briefs: Sidewalk lawsuit settled and how to participate in the city's redistricting process

Public input sought for redistricting process

Menlo Park's independent redistricting committee is moving through its process to draw new boundaries and collecting public input on how city council districts should be drawn and what areas represent a "community of interest," or "a population that shares common social or economic interests that should be included within a single supervisorial district for purposes of its effective and fair representation," according to state law.

Go to survey123.arcgis.com to complete a survey to provide input. The committee's next meeting is a public hearing set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 via Zoom.

The deadline for Menlo Park to complete the entire redistricting process is April 17.

Sidewalk lawsuit settled

Menlo Park has settled a lawsuit with a resident group that sought to halt plans to have sidewalks installed on Sharon Road, near La Entrada Middle School in west Menlo Park.

In December, the Menlo Park City Council voted unanimously to modify its sidewalk design to be 5 feet wide on the north side of Sharon Road between Alameda de las Pulgas and Altschul Avenue. The modified design also shifts the center of the road 1 foot north from the previously approved design, which shifted the center of the road 2 feet south.