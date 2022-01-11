Menlo Park briefs: Sidewalk lawsuit settled and how to participate in the city's redistricting process

Menlo Park's independent redistricting committee is moving through its process to draw new boundaries and collecting public input on how city council districts should be drawn and what areas represent a "community of interest," or "a population that shares common social or economic interests that should be included within a single supervisorial district for purposes of its effective and fair representation," according to state law.
Go to survey123.arcgis.com to complete a survey to provide input. The committee's next meeting is a public hearing set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 via Zoom.
The deadline for Menlo Park to complete the entire redistricting process is April 17.
Menlo Park has settled a lawsuit with a resident group that sought to halt plans to have sidewalks installed on Sharon Road, near La Entrada Middle School in west Menlo Park.
In December, the Menlo Park City Council voted unanimously to modify its sidewalk design to be 5 feet wide on the north side of Sharon Road between Alameda de las Pulgas and Altschul Avenue. The modified design also shifts the center of the road 1 foot north from the previously approved design, which shifted the center of the road 2 feet south.
The previous plans, approved in January 2021, set the new sidewalks to be 6 feet wide. However, that March, a group called "Save Our Menlo Park Neighborhoods" filed a petition alleging that the sidewalk plans "violated the California Environmental Quality Act," according to a staff report. The group favored an alternate proposal to install an asphalt strip along the side of the road with restricted parking during the day but permitted parking at night.
While the new sidewalks will be slightly narrower, they will still comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and trees will be protected except for one street tree, which will be replaced in accordance with the city's heritage tree ordinance. Parking will be restricted on the north side of the street and a 15 miles per hour zone will be enforced when children are present.
Construction bids for the project are set to be sought in the spring, and the project is expected to be completed before the 2022-23 school year starts, according to the report.
Kate Bradshaw
