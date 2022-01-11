News

Atherton resident scares off attempted burglar

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 11, 2022, 11:12 am
Police reported a burglary on the 400 block of Walsh Road over the weekend. Via Google Maps.

An Atherton resident scared off a person attempting to break into their home on Friday night, according to a town news bulletin.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, a would-be burglar climbed up the rain gutters at the back of a home on the 400 block of Walsh Road to try to break in, Sgt. Anthony Kockler said in an email. Police believe the intruder was scared off when the homeowner turned on backyard lights.

The suspect did not enter the home, but caused about $500 worth of damage. There is no suspect description or security footage available, Kockler said.

Police believe the attempted burglar got onto the property through the Sharon Heights Golf Club.

In November, someone broke into a home on the same block in Atherton. The burglar(s) broke a faucet in the process, causing "extensive water damage."

There were 45 residential burglaries in 2021, and there has been one attempted residential burglary in 2022, Kockler said.

If you have any information related to this case, call the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

