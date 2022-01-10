Atherton welcomes nearly complete new civic center, grapples with burglaries in 2021

Much of the focus in Atherton during 2021 was completing the town's long-awaited $32 million civic center. In the fall, staff moved into the new Town Hall and the Town Council commemorated the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour of the facilities in December.

The council and committee members continued to meet remotely during the pandemic. They plan to resume in-person meetings once the Council Chambers are complete in 2022.

Like other small towns on the Midpeninsula, Atherton began to grapple with a big increase in state housing mandates.

Civic center and other construction

After a little over two years of construction, the two-story, cream-colored, nearly 30,000-square-foot City Hall building between Fair Oaks and Dinkelspiel Station lanes is nearly complete.

The police and town administrators began working on the first floor in Town Hall this fall. Public works, building and planning departments moved into the second floor of the building. Though government meetings remained remote, the council plans to start meeting on a hybrid basis once the 50-seat Council Chambers are completed sometime in February. Some audience members would dial in through Zoom, while others could attend in person.