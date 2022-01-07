Year in review: In 2021, development and fire risk dominated the conversation in Portola Valley

Much like in 2020, Portola Valley residents continued to push back against new development projects in town and raised concerns about fire hazards. Some vocal residents even staged their own evacuation drill to make a point about their fire safety concerns. And the Town Council continued meeting remotely over Zoom, but town services resumed in-person in 2021.

Development pushback

The group Portola Valley Neighbors United continued to oppose the Portola Terrace housing proposal, known as the Stanford Wedge project.

Although some residents have supported the 39-unit project, others have concerns that the addition of housing could cause a traffic jam on two-lane Alpine Road in the event of a fire emergency and about fire hazards on the property itself.

A draft environmental impact report on the project is expected in early 2022.

Residents also expressed opposition to a proposed tasting room and event center at Neely Winery.