Menlo Park's city manager resigns just months before her planned retirement

"Serving the city of Menlo Park as city manager for the last three years, and seven years before that as assistant city manager, has been a great honor. Menlo Park is a wonderful place to live and work, filled with beautiful parks and engaged residents," said Jerome-Robinson in a statement.

Starla Jerome Robinson, Menlo Park's city manager since February 2019, resigned from her position on Dec. 27, and it will be effective no later than Jan. 28, according to Ng. Her resignation comes just months before her planned retirement.

Menlo Park's city manager Starla Jerome-Robinson has resigned and will work no later than Jan. 28. The City Council plans to appoint Deputy City Manager Justin Murphy as the city's new interim city manager as soon as Jan. 11, according to a press release on Friday evening, Jan. 7.

Among those actions was the decision by three council members, Mayor Betsy Nash, Vice Mayor Jen Wolosin and Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor, to hold a closed session meeting last October without the knowledge of then-Mayor Drew Combs' or Jerome-Robinson , to discuss a matter allegedly related to Jerome-Robinson's performance.

"It's a loss for the city that the city manager has decided to step down before her retirement, but I totally respect and understand the decision," Councilman Drew Combs told The Almanac. "As I reflect on the city manager's tenure I have to admit a degree of disappointment that some recent actions by my City Council colleagues made a challenging job even more challenging. As Mr. Murphy assumes this role in an interim capacity, my hope is that he's afforded a bit more grace."

Jerome-Robinson could not immediately respond to a number of questions The Almanac sent her. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

"I’m proud of our city’s accomplishments, including the incredible adaptations and technological improvements made to continue providing city services during an extended worldwide pandemic. I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such a great team of dedicated and professional public servants," she added.

The City Council has selected The Hawkins Group to conduct a nationwide search for a new city manager and the application period was open through early January. Over the next few months, the City Council plans to consider applications for the permanent City Manager position, according to a press statement.

Justin Murphy, a longtime city employee who is slated the new interim city manager, began working for Menlo Park as an associate planner in 1996 before rising through the ranks as a development services manager, assistant community development director, public works director, and most recently, deputy city manager, a role he has been serving in for nearly three years, according to LinkedIn . He holds a bachelor's degree from Stanford University in urban studies and a Master of Public Administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School.

"I really appreciate Starla's years of service to the City and I wish her well on her retirement," Vice Mayor Jen Wolosin said.

"We are going to miss Starla. She has been an important part of our city government for many years. She has helped us work through the difficulties of the COVID pandemic," Mayor Betsy Nash said in a statement provided to The Almanac. "Starla is a long-time resident of Menlo Park and I look forward to seeing her around town."

"I can't express enough thanks to Starla Jerome-Robinson," Councilman Ray Mueller said. "She came out of retirement and led the city for over three and a half years, and led us through the pandemic ... I'm incredibly thankful for her service with the city."

Menlo Park's city manager resigns just months before her planned retirement

Deputy City Manager Justin Murphy is slated to become interim city manager