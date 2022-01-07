Gamble Garden's Second Saturday program makes a splash

Now that we're finally getting some rain, how do we make the most of it? With its January Second Saturday program, "Inspired by Water," Gamble Garden highlights how its watershed garden "captures" rain and not only helps improve the state of local water but also contributes to the health of the overall environment — and even makes everything more welcoming for wildlife.

The free program, which takes place Saturday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to noon, outdoors at Gamble Garden, features tours of Gamble's watershed and rain gardens for grownups and plenty of kid-friendly fun, including hands-on nature activity tables that explore the different properties of water, visits to the worm bin and a search for Gamble's collection of whimsical water features.

Gamble Garden might be known for its historic home and the roses, camellias and other flowers in its traditional gardens, but the nonprofit community garden has put into place many measures to manage the garden more sustainably.

Gamble opened its new watershed garden two years ago. The watershed approach to landscaping aims to conserve resources, welcome pollinators and other wildlife and help keep pollutants out of oceans by stopping stormwater runoff. For example, the garden's gravel pathways allow water to drain through to the soil underneath and the garden features an array of drought-tolerant plants.

Second Saturday kids' activities are best suited to ages 3 to 12. The historic Gamble home will not be open for tours during Second Saturday.