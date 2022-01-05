News

Structure fire related to Tesla charger displaces Menlo Park family

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Wed, Jan 5, 2022
A structure fire related to a Tesla vehicle charger damaged the home and displaced the family living at 1275 Hermosa Way in Menlo Park. Courtesy Google Maps.

A structure fire that broke out at a Menlo Park home Monday night left no injuries but displaced the family living there, according to Fire Marshal at the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, Jon Johnston.

The fire, which occurred at 1275 Hermosa Way in Central Menlo Park appears to have been accidental in nature and related to a Tesla vehicle charger in the garage, according to Johnston.

The fire caused extensive damage to the garage and attic, making the home uninhabitable and causing about $750,000 in damage to the home and its contents. The family living there had to move out, but there were no injuries, he said.

As of now, it's not clear what the failure was that caused the fire, but it will be under investigation, he added.

