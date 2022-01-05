News

San Mateo County supervisors appoint Don Horsley as board president

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 5, 2022, 9:44 am 0
Supervisor Don Horsley. Courtesy Bay City News.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Supervisor Don Horsley as board president for the upcoming year.

It is the third time that Horsley has been appointed board president by his colleagues. He is in the final year of his third term on the board and is not eligible to run again due to term limits.

In a statement, Horsley called for an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm optimistic that in 2022 we'll be able to come back to a semblance of what we used to think of as normal life," he said. "But I know that things will continue to be challenging in the next few weeks and months. It is not over."

Horsley, who represents District 3 that covers Half Moon Bay and much of the coastal part of San Mateo County stretching east to cities like San Carlos and Atherton, is replacing David Canepa as board president. The board on Tuesday also appointed Supervisor Dave Pine as its vice president.

