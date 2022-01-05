Menlo Park minimum wage to rise to $15.75 per hour

In Menlo Park, the new year brings with it a new increase in the minimum wage.

As of Jan. 1, it's $15.75 per hour, up 50 cents from last year.

The increase is derived from from the maximum allowed inflation adjustment of 3% per hour, which was $0.46, rounded up to the next increment of $0.05.

Prices in the San Francisco area rose 3.7% between August 2020 and August 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the U.S. Department of Labor and measured by the "Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers."

As part of that, food prices rose 5.1%, energy prices increased 21.5% while other items overall increased by about 2.5% over the course of the year. Gasoline prices were up 36.4% over the year while electricity was up 9.3%. Recreation rose 12.9%, and new and used motor vehicles rose 12.8%, according to a September press statement from the agency.