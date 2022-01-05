News

Coroner identifies Menlo Park motorcycle crash victim

by Bay City News Service

A motorcyclist who died in a crash with another vehicle last week on U.S. Highway 101 in Menlo Park has been identified by the San Mateo County coroner's office as 36-year-old San Jose resident Adam Wolf.

The crash was reported at about 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 28 on southbound Highway 101 just north of Willow Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a man driving a Honda Accord crashed and the car came to rest in a lane of the highway with its lights off. Wolf, riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, came from behind and struck the right rear passenger door of the Honda.

Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene while the Honda driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators have ruled out impairment as a factor in the crash, CHP officials said.

