Holiday Fund: Ravenswood Family Health Network offers community-based care for the whole family

Cristopher Mendoza’s first visit to the Ravenswood Family Health Network was when he was 5, and his mother Maria noticed soft, round bumps in his mouth. Having heard positive things about Ravenswood, she booked an appointment for her son the next day.

At his appointment, a pediatrician checked Cris’ mouth and diagnosed him with a common bacterial infection. He was prescribed an antibiotic ointment that they could pick up at Ravenswood’s in-house pharmacy. After a week, the infection improved and Cris was feeling better.

Almost two years ago, MayView Community Health Centers in Palo Alto, Mountain View, and Sunnyvale became part of Ravenswood Family Health Network. Since then, Ravenswood has successfully operated MayView’s three sites and its East Palo Alto clinic to continue to provide access to health care for communities in both San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

Across these sites, Ravenswood Family Health Network serves over 20,000 patients. It is one of the beneficiaries of this year's Almanac's Holiday Fund. Because The Almanac and its partner the Silicon Valley Community Foundation cover all the administrative costs, every dollar raised goes directly to this year's 10 nonprofit organizations. Donations to the Holiday Fund can be made at almanacnews.com/holiday_fund.

When Maria felt overwhelmed about Cris’ asthma, Ravenswood was there to help. Cris was diagnosed with asthma as an infant, and over time it has become more severe. Maria was desperate to feel more secure with Cris’ condition, and said “talking to the nurses at Ravenswood helped me understand the steps I must take to support his health.” Maria first gives Cris his inhaler, puts Vick's VapoRub on his body, and then helps direct his breathing. When he feels sick, they bring him to Ravenswood for asthma treatment. If his asthma worsens, they use the emergency room as a last resort.