All SamTrans buses to offer free Wi-Fi

by Olivia Wynkoop / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 4, 2022, 11:50 am
A bus stop in downtown Brisbane. On Monday, SamTrans officials announced that the transit agency's entire bus fleet will offer free Wi-Fi. Courtesy Ananda Paulas/Bay City News.

SamTrans passengers will soon be able to access free Wi-Fi on all 70 routes throughout San Mateo County, the public transportation service announced on Monday.

SamTrans currently provides internet connection on their 800 series articulated buses, though the entire fleet will be online by February 2022. Passengers will be able to text, email, browse social media and the internet and play online games by connecting to "SamTrans-Wifi" aboard any SamTrans bus.

"The modern world is an interconnected world," said SamTrans Board Chair Charles Stone in a statement. "Having onboard WiFi will help SamTrans riders to stay connected while riding, making our service even more valuable to those who rely on it. This is another reason SamTrans is the best ride wherever you're going in San Mateo County".

More information on the service can be found on SamTrans' webpage: samtrans.com.

